Redskins' Jordan Reed: Listed as non-participant

Reed (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report for Thursday's game against the Giants.

Reed didn't come all that close to playing in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints, getting ruled out Friday on the final injury report of the week. With the Redskins playing on Thanksgiving, another absence seems likely for the fifth-year pro. Vernon Davis has averaged 5.3 catches for 68.3 yards on 7.8 targets in the four games Reed's missed this season.