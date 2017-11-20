Redskins' Jordan Reed: Listed as non-participant
Reed (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's injury report for Thursday's game against the Giants.
Reed didn't come all that close to playing in Sunday's 34-31 loss to the Saints, getting ruled out Friday on the final injury report of the week. With the Redskins playing on Thanksgiving, another absence seems likely for the fifth-year pro. Vernon Davis has averaged 5.3 catches for 68.3 yards on 7.8 targets in the four games Reed's missed this season.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Ruled out again•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Game-time decision Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: No practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Inactive again Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Poised for second straight absence•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable despite missing practice•
-
Drop A.P.? Bench Hunt and Goff?
Heath Cummings says you can cut loose on Adrian Peterson and Jared Goff owners need to find...
-
Early Week 12 Waiver Wire
Get a jump on the competition with Dave Richard's early look at the waiver wire after Sunday's...
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 11 kicks off.