Redskins' Jordan Reed: Logs limited practice Thursday

Reed (rib/sternum) was limited at Thursday's practice. "(His) pain is becoming manageable," coach Jay Gruden said Thursday. "(We'll) see how he does tomorrow."

The Redskins have altered Reed's diagnosis a number of times, eventually settling on injuries to his rib and sternum. If pain tolerance is the name of the game, his return to practice Thursday was a positive development. For one thing, he was seen working with Redskins wideouts during individual drills, per Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post. For another, he was relatively active. Friday's injury report will ultimately provide the last word on his availability for Sunday night's contest against the Raiders.