Redskins' Jordan Reed: Looks healthy

Reed (foot) looked quick and explosive during Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Limited to rehab work throughout the offseason program, Reed received clearance for practice at the start of training camp. He said he never fully regained his explosiveness in 2018, after having surgery on both big toes during the offseason. He finished the year on injured reserve with a sprained foot, an injury that no longer seems to be an issue. This is the healthiest Reed has been for training camp since 2016.

