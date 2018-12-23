Redskins' Jordan Reed: Looks unlikely for Week 17

Coach Jay Gruden said Sunday that Reed (foot/ankle) wasn't close to playing in the Redskins' 25-16 loss to the Titans in Week 16, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Reed missed his second straight game with the injury and didn't practice in any fashion from Tuesday through Thursday before being ruled out. As a result, he'll need to demonstrate significant improvement during the upcoming week to have a shot at playing in what might be a rather meaningless game for Washington. At 7-8, the Redskins are barely in the hunt for a playoff spot and could be eliminated by the time Week 16 action concludes.