Redskins' Jordan Reed: Loses key fumble, catches six balls in Week 2

Reed caught six of eight targets for 55 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts.

Reed finished second on the team in targets and catches, as well as third in yards. Unfortunately for the tight end, he lost a costly fourth-quarter fumble on Indianapolis' 21-yard line. With checkdown machine Alex Smith under center and an underwhelming group of wide receivers, Reed and receiving back Chris Thompson are both primed for big years.

