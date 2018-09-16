Redskins' Jordan Reed: Loses key fumble, catches six balls in Week 2
Reed caught six of eight targets for 55 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts.
Reed finished second on the team in targets and catches, as well as third in yards. Unfortunately for the tight end, he lost a costly fourth-quarter fumble on Indianapolis' 21-yard line. With checkdown machine Alex Smith under center and an underwhelming group of wide receivers, Reed and receiving back Chris Thompson are both primed for big years.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.