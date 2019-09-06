Redskins' Jordan Reed: Makes another practice appearance

Reed (concussion) is present for Friday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Making his way through the NFL's concussion protocol, Reed was limited to individual drills Thursday and Friday. His history of head injuries makes it a precarious situation, but it does seem he's hoping to play in Sunday's season opener in Philadelphia. If it doesn't work out, Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle will get more playing time at tight end.

