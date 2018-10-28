Redskins' Jordan Reed: Makes seven catches in win over Giants
Reed caught seven of 12 targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants.
Reed was the only Redskins player with more than five targets on the day as he finished with a new season high in receptions. Unfortunately, his long gain went for just 12 yards as he finished with an underwhelming average of five yards per catch. Reed continues to receive plenty of looks on a weekly basis, but he's topped 50 yards receiving just twice this season and still hasn't reached the end zone since the opener against the Cardinals. He'll hope to get back on track next Sunday against the Falcons.
