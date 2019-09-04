Redskins' Jordan Reed: Making progress

Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that he's hopeful Reed (concussion) will be able to do "some work," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Reed appears to be trending in the right direction for Sunday's regular-season opener in Philadelphia, but he has yet to clear the NFL's concussion protocol four days before the game. Given Reed's storied injury history and the unpredictable nature of concussion symptoms, his Week 1 availability shouldn't be considered a sure thing. Vernon Davis would likely slot in as Washington's top receiving tight end if Reed were to miss any time, and Jeremy Sprinkle would also see increased snaps.