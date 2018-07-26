Redskins' Jordan Reed: Manages individual work
Reed (toe) handled individual drills at Thursday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed's most recent health-related concern was toe inflammation, which induced so many issues in his legs and hips last season that surgery was ordered up in December and again in February. One part of the procedures was the removal of the sesamoid bone in both big toes. With discomfort behind him, he's focused on "building my body back up" and "feeling great again." Reed clearly has a few more steps to take in his recovery, as evidenced by kicking off training camp with individual work, but team drills are sure to come, barring a setback.
