Redskins' Jordan Reed: May be done for season
Coach Jay Gruden said he isn't sure if Reed (toe sprain) will be able to play again this season, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
While early reports suggest the sprain isn't too severe, Reed's history of toe problems and overall medical track record could encourage a cautious approach, especially now that a playoff appearance seems unlikely. He had surgery on both big toes during the offseason and acknowledged in mid-November that he was still in the process of working his way back to full strength. Vernon Davis figures to step in as the team's top tight end for Week 15 at Jacksonville, catching passes from veteran journeyman Josh Johnson.
