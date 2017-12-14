Redskins' Jordan Reed: May need toe surgery

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden revealed Wednesday that Reed (hamstring) could require toe surgery, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

It was a hamstring injury that had sidelined the tight end for the Redskins' past six games before he was eventually shut down for the season and moved to injured reserve earlier this week. While the hamstring remains the primary concern for Reed, surgery to address a more minor toe issue could help him get ahead of a potential setback that might crop up in 2018. Even if Reed enters the upcoming campaign with a clean bill of health, history suggests it won't be long before he's back in the trainer's room tending to an injury of some sort.