Redskins' Jordan Reed: Misses practice to start week

Reed (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, the Redskins' official website reports.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden already said that he doesn't expect Reed to be available for Sunday's game in Seattle. Barring an unexpected return to practice by the end of the week, Vernon Davis will serve as the Redskins' top tight end in a difficult matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories