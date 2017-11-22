Redskins' Jordan Reed: Missing fourth consecutive game

Reed (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Giants, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Reed hasn't practiced since turning in a limited session Nov. 9, so it's no shock he won't take the field for a game exactly two weeks later. With back-to-back Thursday games on tap for the Redskins, Reed's next chance to show where he stands in his recovery will come during the team's walk-through Monday. In the interim, though, Vernon Davis will receive another start at tight end.