Redskins' Jordan Reed: Missing fourth consecutive game
Reed (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's contest against the Giants, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.
Reed hasn't practiced since turning in a limited session Nov. 9, so it's no shock he won't take the field for a game exactly two weeks later. With back-to-back Thursday games on tap for the Redskins, Reed's next chance to show where he stands in his recovery will come during the team's walk-through Monday. In the interim, though, Vernon Davis will receive another start at tight end.
