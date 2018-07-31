Redskins' Jordan Reed: Moving toward full-team work
Reed (toe) is expected to get some full-team work Saturday, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Limited to individual drills and 7-on-7 work in the early days of training camp, Reed has apparently made enough progress to ramp up his workload for fan appreciation day at the Redskins' training camp Saturday. He's coming back from surgery on both big toes, with the first procedure taking place in December and the second in February. The hamstring injury that landed him on injured reserve last season doesn't seem to be an issue anymore.
