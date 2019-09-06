Redskins' Jordan Reed: Needs to past Saturday test
Reed (concussion) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Philadelphia, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.
A limited practice participant throughout the week, Reed will need to gain clearance Saturday from an independent neurologist. Whatever the outcome of that test, there's no guarantee the Redskins make the information publicly available before inactives are released Sunday morning. Of course, this sort of thing often leaks out to the press irrespective of a team's intentions. Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle will take on more snaps at tight end if Reed doesn't end up playing.
More News
-
