Redskins' Jordan Reed: No go Wednesday

Reed (chest/sternum) didn't practice Wednesday.

Reed didn't join his teammates for stretching prior to drills but eventually made his way to the field, sans pads, where he was merely a spectator. There's a chance Reed remains sidelined all week as he tends to a chest contusion, with his Week 3 designation Friday forecasting his ability to play Sunday night against the Raiders. If he begins to trend toward the inactive side of the ledger, the Redskins will turn to the trusted Vernon Davis to fill in at tight end.