Redskins' Jordan Reed: No go Wednesday
Reed (chest/sternum) didn't practice Wednesday.
Reed didn't join his teammates for stretching prior to drills but eventually made his way to the field, sans pads, where he was merely a spectator. There's a chance Reed remains sidelined all week as he tends to a chest contusion, with his Week 3 designation Friday forecasting his ability to play Sunday night against the Raiders. If he begins to trend toward the inactive side of the ledger, the Redskins will turn to the trusted Vernon Davis to fill in at tight end.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: No initial drills Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Considered day-to-day•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with SC joint sprain•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Diagnosed with AC joint sprain•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Returns late in game•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Injures chest Sunday•
-
Week 3 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Injuries are a problem for Fantasy owners heading into Week 3, but there are still players...
-
Week 3 Cheat Sheet: Lineup help
Need help selecting a starter? Dave Richard lends his analysis and confidence to help you choose...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 3 Trade Chart
If you need to make a trade, you also need to know how to value your assets. That's what this...
-
Ajayi's No. 1; Cam's breakout
Got questions about our expert rankings for Week 3? Here are the key takeaways you need to...
-
DFS Week 3: Avoid Hunt, McCoy
DFS pro Mike McClure says Kareem Hunt should be nowhere near your DraftKings and FanDuel l...