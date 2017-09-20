Redskins' Jordan Reed: No initial drills Wednesday
Reed (chest/sternum) wasn't present at the start of Washington's practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
In the aftermath of Sunday's win against the Rams, the injury designation applied to Reed varied wildly before settling on a chest contusion. There's no telling if he'll be able to practice this week, but avoiding an AC joint sprain -- which was his initial diagnosis -- will seemingly put the tight end in good shape to avoid the inactive list for the Week 3 game against the Raiders. If not, though, Vernon Davis is ready and willing to take on a greater workload.
