Redskins' Jordan Reed: No notable progress

Coach Jay Gruden said Monday that there was no change in Reed's status as the tight end continues to recover from a concussion, Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington reports.

Reed practiced in limited fashion last week before missing his second straight game in Sunday's 31-21 loss to the Cowboys. Gruden's comments suggests that Reed didn't make any advancements through the five-step concussion protocol over the weekend, which seemingly doesn't bode well for the 29-year-old's chances of suiting up Week 3 versus the Bears.