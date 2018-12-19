Redskins' Jordan Reed: No practice Wednesday

Reed (foot/ankle) was held out of practice Wednesday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

With no practice reps under his belt after two sessions this week, Reed is trending in the wrong direction for an appearance Saturday in Tennessee. If he indeed misses a second game in a row due to a sprained foot and toe injury, the Redskins will turn to Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle at tight end.

More News
Our Latest Stories