Redskins' Jordan Reed: No practice Wednesday
Reed (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.
Though the Redskins labeled Reed a non-participant, he put in some work on the side Wednesday, per McNally. The development doesn't exactly mean Reed is trending toward a return for the Week 11 matchup with New Orleans, as he started last week with back-to-back limited practices before missing his second straight game in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
