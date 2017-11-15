Redskins' Jordan Reed: No practice Wednesday

Reed (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Brian McNally of the Richmond Times-Dispatch reports.

Though the Redskins labeled Reed a non-participant, he put in some work on the side Wednesday, per McNally. The development doesn't exactly mean Reed is trending toward a return for the Week 11 matchup with New Orleans, as he started last week with back-to-back limited practices before missing his second straight game in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.