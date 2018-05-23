Redskins' Jordan Reed: Non-participant at OTA session

Reed (toe) did not participate in Wednesday's OTA session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed continues to recover from toe surgery and is expected to miss OTAs because of it. The injury-riddled tight end has managed to play more than 12 games just once in his career and was limited to six last season due to a combination of shoulder, rib and hamstring issues. Coach Jay Gruden hopes to have him back to full health by training camp, when he will attempt to get acclimated with new quarterback Alex Smith.