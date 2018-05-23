Redskins' Jordan Reed: Non-participant Wednesday

Reed (toe) didn't participate in Wednesday's OTA session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed continues to recover from toe surgery and is expected to miss the entirety of OTAs because of it. The injury-riddled Reed has managed to play more than 12 games just once in his career and was limited to six last season due to a combination of shoulder, rib and hamstring issues. Redskins head coach Jay Gruden hopes to have Reed back to full health by training camp, when the tight end will attempt to get acclimated with new quarterback Alex Smith.