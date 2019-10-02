Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not a candidate for IR

Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Reed (concussion) isn't being considered for injured reserve, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Though Reed hasn't practiced in nearly six weeks, the Redskins apparently believe the veteran tight end will return to the lineup without missing much additional time. It's worth noting, however, that return timetables for concussions are notoriously volatile, particularly for players like Reed with extensive histories of head injuries. Until he's able to get in some on-field work -- with or without contact -- Reed's 2019 debut shouldn't be considered imminent.