Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not candidate for IR
Coach Jay Gruden said Wednesday that Reed (concussion) isn't being considered for injured reserve, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Though Reed hasn't practiced in nearly six weeks, the Redskins apparently believe the veteran tight end will return to the lineup without missing much additional time. It's worth noting, however, that return timetables for concussions are notoriously volatile, particularly for players like Reed with extensive histories of head injuries. Until he's able to get in some on-field work -- with or without contact -- Reed's 2019 debut shouldn't be considered imminent.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 Trade Values Chart
Is Saquon Barkley coming back sooner than later? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 4 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 4,...