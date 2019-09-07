Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not expected to play Week 1

Reed (concussion) is not expected to play Sunday against the Eagles, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The Redskins seemed to tip their hand Saturday with tight end J.P. Holtz being promoted from the practice squad. While the team has yet to make an official announcement, Vernon Davis is expected to receive a significant number of snaps if Reed were to be officially ruled out for the season opener.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories