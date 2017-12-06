Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not headed for IR

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said injured reserve isn't an option for Reed (hamstring) at this juncture, even though the tight end is expected to miss a sixth straight game Sunday against the Chargers, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Reed hasn't played in a game since Week 8 or practiced since Week 10, with the Redskins essentially falling out of the playoff hunt during his prolonged absence. The team has no real incentive to rush him back into action if he's still hurting, but there's also not much point in ruling out Reed's return at some point after Week 14. Vernon Davis and Niles Paul have been filling in at tight end, with the latter eating into the former's targets the past couple weeks.