Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not on field Monday
Reed (hamstring) didn't take part in Monday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Because the Redskins played on Thursday last week, the team opted to hold an unofficial practice Monday, but the first injury report in advance of the Week 14 matchup against the Chargers won't be issued until Wednesday. At that point, a better read on Reed's status should become available, but his lack of involvement Monday points to the tight end likely being listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's session. Reed has missed the Redskins' last five games due to the hamstring injury, paving the way for Vernon Davis to see extended snaps at tight end.
