Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not playing Thursday

Reed (toe) isn't suited up for Thursday's preseason game versus the Jets, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

The Redskins haven't given Reed the all-clear for game action yet, likely giving him just one more chance to suit up during exhibition season (Friday, Aug. 24 against the Broncos). In the meantime, he'll continue to ramp up his conditioning after he was unable to run in the month leading up to training camp.

More News
Our Latest Stories