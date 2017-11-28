Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not practicing again Tuesday
Reed (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, John Kelm of ESPN.com reports.
It looks like Reed is on track to miss his fifth straight game after missing two practices to start a short week. Expect an official update on Reed's status to come in the next day or so, while veteran Vernon Davis will continue operating as the team's starting tight end in his absence.
More News
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Absent from practice Monday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Doesn't run Sunday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Still facing uncertain timetable•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Missing fourth consecutive game•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Absent from practice Tuesday•
-
Redskins' Jordan Reed: Listed as non-participant•
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you players to add heading into Week 13, and we finally have Josh Gordon...
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
What you missed: Monday wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Kamara No. 1? Sit Broncos? Ajayi?
Heath Cummings discusses Alvin Kamara's remarkable rookie season, and the continuing struggles...
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.