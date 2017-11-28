Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not practicing again Tuesday

Reed (hamstring) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, John Kelm of ESPN.com reports.

It looks like Reed is on track to miss his fifth straight game after missing two practices to start a short week. Expect an official update on Reed's status to come in the next day or so, while veteran Vernon Davis will continue operating as the team's starting tight end in his absence.

