Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not practicing Friday
Reed (hamstring) isn't practicing Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed was listed as a limited participant the past two days, managing some individual work Wednesday and then taking part in one-on-one red zone drills Thursday. His absence from Friday's practice suggests he isn't expected to play in Sunday's game against the Vikings, though it would be unwise to make any assumptions before the Redskins release their final injury report Friday afternoon.
