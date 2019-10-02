Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not practicing Wednesday
Reed (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Reed hasn't returned to practice since sustaining a concussion during the third week of the preseason. He appears on track to miss Sunday's contest against the Patriots. With Vernon Davis also in the concussion protocol, it's possible that the Redskins could be forced to rely on Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham as their only healthy options at tight end Week 5.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
How should you handle Melvin Gordon's return, and the impact it might have on Austin Ekeler?...
-
Rankings: Early-season breakouts, busts
Our Fantasy experts figure out which early-season breakouts they buy, which busts they are...
-
Week 5 news & notes: Hold John Ross?
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 5.
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Welcome back Melvin
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Doyle rules
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end.