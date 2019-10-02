Play

Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not practicing Wednesday

Reed (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.

Reed hasn't returned to practice since sustaining a concussion during the third week of the preseason. He appears on track to miss Sunday's contest against the Patriots. With Vernon Davis also in the concussion protocol, it's possible that the Redskins could be forced to rely on Jeremy Sprinkle and Jerome Cunningham as their only healthy options at tight end Week 5.

