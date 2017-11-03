Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not present for practice
Reed (hamstring) isn't taking part in practice Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Redskins head coach Jay Gruden expressed skepticism Monday that Reed would be able to suit up for the Week 9 matchup with the Seahawks, and little has changed that assessment since that time. Reed didn't take part in any of the Redskins' three practices this week, likely paving the way for Vernon Davis to serve as the team's starting tight end Sunday.
