Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not seen at Thursday's practice

Reed (concussion) wasn't spotted at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

In the concussion protocol since preseason Week 3, Reed hasn't made much progress and even seemed to take a step back when he was held out of practice last Friday. Now absent again nearly a week later, he seems to be treading water with his recovery. The Redskins will reveal his true level of participation with the release of Thursday's injury report.