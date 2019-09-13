Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not spotted at practice

Reed (concussion) isn't present for the media-access portion of Friday's practice, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Ben Standig of The Athletic notes that optimism is waning in regard to Reed's availability for Sunday's game against Dallas. The tight end remained limited at practice Wednesday and Thursday, showing no sign of tangible progress through the NFL's concussion protocol. Another update will be available Friday afternoon when Washington releases the final injury repot for Week 2.

