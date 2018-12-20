Redskins' Jordan Reed: Not suiting up Week 16
The Redskins ruled out Reed (foot/ankle) for Saturday's game at Tennessee, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.
Reed was expected to miss a second consecutive contest due to a sprained foot and toe injury, which would leave Vernon Davis and Jeremy Sprinkle to split snaps at tight end. However, Davis was listed on the final Week 16 injury report Thursday with a concussion. While Davis is officially questionable, having a head injury diagnosed so close to a game doesn't bode well for an appearance this weekend. In the event Davis is ruled out as well, Sprinkle and Matt Flanagan would handle the TE reps.
