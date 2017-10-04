Redskins' Jordan Reed: Nursing multiple injuries

Reed was limited strictly to a pass-catching role in the Redskins' loss to the Chiefs on Monday while nursing rib, sternum and shoulder injuries, John Keim of ESPN.com reports. "[Reed] wasn't quite 100 percent," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "He wanted to play and felt he could help us in part of the pass game. When we play San Francisco [on Oct. 15] he should be fully healed and a part of more plays."

Reed snagged three of five targets for 21 yards while playing a season-low 13 offensive snaps in the Week 4 contest, allowing backups Vernon Davis and Niles Paul to carve out larger roles on offense. With the Redskins heading into a bye week, Reed should have ample time to recover before taking the field again in Week 6 against the 49ers, but it may not take long for the injury-prone tight end to succumb to another setback. Reed has already missed one game this season and has been held out of at least two contests in each of his previous four NFL campaigns.