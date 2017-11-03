Redskins' Jordan Reed: Officially ruled out
Reed (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game in Seattle, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
This was expected all week after coach Jay Gruden made pessimistic comments in the wake of Sunday's 33-19 loss to Dallas. With Reed unable to practice at all this week, Vernon Davis will serve as the Redskins' top tight end Sunday in Seattle and possibly beyond. Davis caught five of five targets for 58 yards and a touchdown when Reed missed a 27-10 win over the Raiders in Week 3. The upcoming matchup looks a bit trickier, though Kirk Cousins may have little choice but to hone in on Davis if slot receiver Jamison Crowder (hamstring) is absent or limited.
