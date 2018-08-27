Redskins' Jordan Reed: On track for Week 1

Coach Jay Gruden said Reed (toe) is on track to play Week 1 against Arizona, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Washington has taken a cautious approach throughout the preseason, keeping Reed and RB Chris Thompson (leg) out of games even after they've been full participants at practice. Given his infamous medical record, Reed will need to be tracked closely over the next two weeks, with the first injury report of the season due out next Wednesday (Sept. 5).