Redskins' Jordan Reed: Out of practice yet again

Reed (concussion) didn't practice Friday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed is trending toward a third straight absence to start the season as his team prepares for Monday's game against the Bears. It's another nice opportunity for Vernon Davis, albeit against a stellar defense.

