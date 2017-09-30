Redskins' Jordan Reed: Planning to play Monday night
Reed (ribs/shoulder) is officially listed as questionable for Monday night's clash with the Chiefs, but Redskins insider JP Finlay reports the tight end is planning on playing.
No surprises here, as Reed was limited in practice throughout the week. He spent the previous week working on a limited basis as well, and ultimately ended up watching the Redskins' victory over the Raiders from the sidelines. However, the 27-year-old's optimism regarding his status indicates he is on track to take the field Monday night barring any setbacks. Vernon Davis would be next in line to fill in at tight end should Reed ultimately sit out.
