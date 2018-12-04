Redskins' Jordan Reed: Playing Week 13

Reed (back) is listed as active Monday in Philadelphia.

Reed didn't progress beyond a limited session this week, but the Redskins likely were maintaining a cap on his practice reps with his injury history in mind. With his availability clear, his target count could suffer with Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Chris Thompson (ribs) back in the lineup for the first time in weeks. Also hurting Reed's cause is a tough Eagles defense that has contained tight ends to 40.6 yards per game and two touchdowns in 11 outings this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories