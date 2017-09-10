Redskins' Jordan Reed: Plays through pain, hauls in five catches
Reed (toe) caught five of eight targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 30-17 loss to the Eagles.
It came down earlier in the day that Reed could potentially be playing through a fractured toe, but he gave it a go and finished second on the team in targets. He failed to make any significant contributions with the balls he did catch, recording a long gain of just nine yards. It remains to be seen if the injury will cause Reed to miss any time in the future, but he should be expected to suit up next week against the Rams unless stated otherwise.
