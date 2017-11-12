Redskins' Jordan Reed: Poised for second straight absence

Reed (hamstring), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, isn't expected to play in the contest, a source informed Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

After turning in limited practices Wednesday and Thursday to begin the week, Reed took a step back Friday, failing to practice in any capacity. It appears that will be enough to keep Reed sidelined for a second straight week, paving the way for Vernon Davis to start at tight end and likely enjoy plenty of involvement in the Washington passing attack. In the Redskins' Week 9 win over the Seahawks, Davis reeled in six of nine targets for 72 yards.