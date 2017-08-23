Redskins' Jordan Reed: Practices fully Wednesday

Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Reed (toe) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

Gruden also said the team is easing Reed back into the lineup, which would seem to conflict at least a little with the statement that he practiced in full. Gruden elaborated that he hopes Reed can play in Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, noting that the tight end's participation in that contest is important but not critical. Reed hadn't practiced all summer until Wednesday, and he'll wear a customized orthopedic to give his left foot added support for the foreseeable future. There doesn't seem to be much concern regarding his Week 1 status, but his ability to stay healthy throughout the season is a different story entirely.