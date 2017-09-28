Redskins' Jordan Reed: Practices Thursday

Reed (chest) participated in practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed kicked off the session with individual drills, including blocking exercises, which weren't a part of his regimen a week ago. Later, he faced safety D.J. Swearinger in one-on-one work. It's unclear if Reed will progress to the team portion of practice Thursday, but his initial activity is a step in the right direction for a return to action.