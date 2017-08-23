Redskins' Jordan Reed: Practices Wednesday

Reed (toe) took the practice field Wednesday, running in individual and 1-on-1 drills, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Reed's activities included catching passes in the flat and running routes against the likes of safety D.J. Swearinger, according to Mike Jones of The Washington Post. Overall, Reed appeared to push off his left big toe well, but until he returns to a team setting his availability for preseason action will be up in the air. In order to avoid an aggravation, he'll be wearing a customized orthopedic to give his left foot extra padding moving forward.