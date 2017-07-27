Redskins' Jordan Reed: PUP stint should be brief
Reed (toe) is expected to require only a short stay on the PUP list, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
It's hardly good news that Reed is banged up as training camp gets underway, but this report indicates his injury is only minor. If that is indeed the case, a quick return would certainly ease the minds of Redskins fans and those who are planning to, or already have, snatched up Reed in fantasy drafts.
