Redskins' Jordan Reed: Puts in full practice Thursday
Reed (neck) practiced fully Thursday.
Oft-injured historically, Reed's health amazingly wasn't a question mark until the Redskins' first Week 9 injury report. With the upgrade from limited Wednesday to uncapped one day later, he's ready for Sunday's matchup against a Falcons defense that has surrendered 7.2 YPT and three touchdowns to tight ends in seven contests this season.
