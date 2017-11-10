Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable despite missing practice
Reed (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
A limited participant the previous two days, Reed didn't practice in any capacity Friday, suggesting he's less than 50-50 to suit up come Sunday. This still marks an improvement from last week when he missed every practice and was ruled out on the Friday injury report. The Redskins likely will limit Reed's role if he ends up playing, whereas Vernon Davis figures to handle a hefty snap count if Reed is absent. The Redskins have a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff.
