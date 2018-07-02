Redskins' Jordan Reed: Questionable for camp
Reed (toe) is uncertain for the start of training camp, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington reports. "His rehab schedule is on track to being ready, and I like where he's at," said Redskins coach Jay Gruden. "His upper body strength is great. I think he's on track to be there for training camp. We'll wait and see."
Still rehabbing from toe surgery, Reed was limited to individual work during OTAs and June minicamp. While Gruden did sound optimistic, he also acknowledged the possibility of not having his oft-injured tight end available at the start of training camp in late July. Reed likely will be eased into practice even if he's cleared, and it would be a surprise to see anything more than a brief appearance or two during the preseason. Entering the second season of a five-year, $46.75 million extension, Reed doesn't have any guaranteed money remaining after 2018 and could thus be a cap casualty next offseason if he can't stay on the field this year.
